Wells Fargo (WFC -0.0% ) introduces a new low-cost bank account with no overdraft fees as part of the bank's broader effort to simplify its products and services.

The Clear Access Banking account is a checkless account " helps customers avoid spending more than the amount available in the account without incurring overdraft or non-sufficient funds fees," the company said in its press release.

WFC charges a flat $5 monthly fee, which is waived for primary account holders 13-24 years old.

Earlier this year, WFC said it would introduce such an account, as well as a checking account that caps overdraft or insufficient fund fees at one per month, by early 2021.

The new account comes about four years after the Wells Fargo scandal over bogus accounts broke; another allegation made against the San Francisco-based bank at the time was that managers were asking employees to push overdraft protection services.

Due to the numerous scandals uncovered at the bank, WFC is subject to a $1.95T asset cap placed on it by the Federal Reserve in February 2018.

See WFC's assets over the past 10 years: