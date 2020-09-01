Siemens Energy (OTCPK:SIEGY +0.5% ) raises its annual cost savings target to more than €300M ($359M) by 2023 in an effort to raise profit margins, ahead of its spinoff from parent Siemens.

The target would increase Siemens Energy's planned savings compared with 2018 levels to more than €1.3B from the previously envisaged €1B, which it says will be reached by sharpening and streamlining its portfolio.

Siemens Energy, which is due to debut on the stock market this month, says it aims to achieve adjusted EBITDA margin before special items of 6.5%-8.5% for FY 2023, and sees sales declining 2%-5% this year from €28.8B in 2019 before rebounding by 2%-12% in 2021.

Separately, Siemens says its Wind Energy Generation portfolio company has been incorporated into the company's Flender German subsidiary, ahead of its plan to publicly list Flender in 2021.

Siemens Energy will shut down production sites as part of the planned cost cuts, according to a recent report.