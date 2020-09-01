Quest Diagnostics (DGX -2.7% ) is down on average volume on the heels of a tweet from the Florida Department of Health taking the company to task over, what appears to be, a dump of a large number of overdue COVID-19 test results. Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered all state executive agencies to sever ties with the reference lab effective immediately.

Specimen collection sites in the U.S. have complained about the slow turnaround of results from contracted diagnostic labs, not just Quest, since delays undermine intervention efforts on people who test positive. Labs cite supply chain issues preventing timely procurement of essential supplies to run the tests.