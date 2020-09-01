Arrow Electronics' (ARW -0.2% ) ArrowSphere was chosen by Norwegian telecoms provider Telenor (OTCPK:TELNY +1.4% ) as its strategic multi-cloud brokerage platform thereby enabling the latter to generate new revenue streams through the delivery of cloud offerings for small and medium enterprises.

Telenor can manage a unique catalogue of cloud offerings via ArrowSphere and will initially deliver Microsoft 365, IBM MaaS360 and 7P MDM to both channel customers and end users in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

The platform is a cost-effective, low maintenance way of delivering value-added software and applications.