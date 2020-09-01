Pimco, largest active fixed income manager in the world, asks the the Federal Housing Finance Agency to "rethink" its proposed capital rule that's intended to prepare Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA -0.2% ) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC -1.6% ) for their release from government conservatorship.

Pimco's objections come after the GSEs themselves — Fannie and Freddie — voiced their problems with the FHFA's proposed framework.

"In fact, if the FHFA proceeds as it has indicated without Congress first legislating an explicit full‐faith‐and‐credit government guarantee for GSE‐issued MBS, we are worried that the GSEs will likely not be able to fulfill their statutory obligations: Mortgage rates will increase, homeownership will likely suffer, and the national mortgage rate will no longer exist," write four Pimco managing directors.

They point out that "a fundamental conflict exists between releasing the GSEs from conservatorship and the GSEs achieving their affordable housing goals."

Pimco suggests "smaller charter-mission public GSEs, with government‐guaranteed MBS, dedicated to increasing access to mortgage credit for low and moderate income borrowers and maximizing liquidity, including the ability of the GSEs to be the MBS buyer of last resort."

The firm sees reducing the GSEs' size and scope as a better way to achieve policy objectives that the proposed framework states as its goal.

That can be accomplished through limiting allowable loan sizes, eliminating cash-out refinancings other than for debt consolidation, and/or eliminating eligibility for second homes.