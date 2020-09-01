Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.9% ) is asking California's Supreme Court to review a decision awarding $20.5M to a groundskeeper who claimed the company's Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, arguing the ruling was at odds with federal law and settled legal principles.

Bayer says the July decision by the California Court of Appeal affirming a 2018 jury verdict would be relied upon by other courts handling cases over the herbicide.

The original $289M jury award eventually was whittled down to $20.5M but it was not vacated.

Bayer also wants the high court to determine whether a manufacturer of a federally approved herbicide can be liable under state law for failing to provide a cancer warning when the federal regulator determined federal law does not permit that warning.

The case is separate from Bayer's June agreement to pay up to $10.9B to settle nearly 100K lawsuits in the U.S. claiming that Roundup caused cancer.