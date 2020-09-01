WISeKey International Holding (WKEY -0.4% ) and iStorage, trusted global leader of hardware encrypted data storage and cloud encryption devices, partnered to design unique new solutions to protect sensitive data at rest or in transit; also offer ultimate security against hackers, detecting and responding to all forms of tampering.

"The new work behaviors induced from the global lockdown situation are generating new challenges to the companies’ IT organizations. iStorage and WISeKey together have decided to contribute and win this challenge providing certified data protection solutions to match the most stringent requirements," founder & CEO Carlos Moreira commented.