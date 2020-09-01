Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY -1.1% ) is holding out for a higher bid price to sell its stake in Suez (OTCPK:SZEVF +0.1% ) to rival utility Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY -2.9% ), Reuters reports.

Veolia offered over the weekend to buy a 29.9% stake in Suez from Engie for €15.5/share, or €2.9B ($3.45B), as a prelude to bidding for the whole firm, but Engie is said to believe a price closer to €17/share would be justified.

The €15.5/share offer marks a 50% premium to the Suez share price as of July 30, when Engie said it was reviewing options for the holding.

Executives at Engie, which holds 32% in Suez overall, also have reached out to Suez to gauge any interest in buying back the stake, and Engie could remain open to examining any offers from other buyers that might emerge, according to the report.