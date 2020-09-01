In its August electronic brokerage monthly performance metrics, Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR -0.6% ) reported 1.75M (+88% Y/Y) daily average revenue trades (DARTs); 420 annualized average cleared DARTs per client account.

Ending client equity stood at $237.8B (+54% Y/Y); ending client margin loan balances of $30.4B (+19% Y/Y).

Ending client credit balances of $73.1B (+34% Y/Y), including $2.9B in insured bank deposit sweeps.

It reported 948K (+44% Y/Y) client accounts.

Average commission per cleared commissionable order of $2.74 including exchange, clearing and regulatory fees.

With lowest margin fees in the industry, Interactive Brokers clients recognize that they can maximize returns by minimizing their costs thereby driving overall business: