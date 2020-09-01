Puration (OTCPK:PURA -15.4% ) introduces Farmersville Brands as it pivots from its hemp derived CBD beverage industry foundation.

The company will launch a Texas flavored, holistic lifestyle brand into a broader, but still niche, $20B sector within an overall market worth at least $2T.

This would be the first step in a year long initiative to transition from a CBD sports beverage manufacturer into a hemp conglomerate built on lifestyle brand.

Company plans to see the Farmersville Brand strategy infused with a $100M investment.

