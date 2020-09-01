BHP (BHP +3.2% ) says it will seek to halve greenhouse gas emissions generated through the use of electricity at its Australian coal mines via a transition to renewable energy sources and gas.

The company says a new five-year agreement with Queensland's state-owned CleanCo energy supplier, which has existing gas and hydro assets and plans to build solar and wind generation capacity, will cover about half of the electricity needs at its operations in the region.

The agreement from 2021 will displace ~1.7M tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2025 and allow the Queensland mines to curb their use of coal-fired power, BHP says.

The agreement is the first of its kind signed by BHP in Australia and follows the company's shift to 100% renewables at two Chilean copper operations, including Escondida.