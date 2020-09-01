Tesla (TSLA, -4% ) is giving some gains back today after announcing its $5B capital raise, but Apple (AAPL, +4% ) is still humming along after its stock split.

Both stock are near all-time highs. Tesla is up nearly 500% year to date, while Apple is up 70% and became the first U.S. company to boast a $2T market cap.

And Tesla and Apple have been running in overbought territory for more than two weeks, according to the relative strength index (RSI) momentum indicator.

RSI measures the speed and change or recent price moves from 0 to 100. Above 70 the stock is considered to be overbought, while below 30 is considered oversold.

Apple's RSI has been above 70 for 19 days and is at 78.26. Tesla has been above 70 for 15 days and is at 84.4 as of yesterday's close.

But those worried about an imminent selloff should note both stocks have strung together much longer periods above 70.

Apple ran with its RSI overbought for 62 days from January to March 2012. In ran for 48 days starting in February 2017 where its RSI hit above 90. At the start of this year it had a streak of 30 days that ended on Jan. 24.