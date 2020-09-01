Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $690.88M (-9.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expects underlying sales growth of -5.6%.

Over the last 1 year, BF.B has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.