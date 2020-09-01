Macy's (NYSE:M) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.80 (-742.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.51B (-36.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comps (ex-licensed departments) of -34%.

Over the last 2 years, M has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.