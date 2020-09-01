Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-72.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $409.19M (-2.0% Y/Y).

Analysts expects comps of -11.7%.

Over the last 2 years, FIVE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 4 downward.

