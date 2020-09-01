Work from home stocks are gaining today after Zoom Video's Q2 report quadrupled its revenue Y/Y and increased profits tenfold. Crowdstrike (CRWD +12.5% ), MongoDB (MDB +8.4% ), and DocuSign (DOCU +17.7% ) are among those catching pandemic tailwinds into their own earnings prints this week.

Analysts expect CrowdStrike to report $188.6M in revenue and a $0.01 loss per share versus the guidance of $185.8-190.3M in sales and $0.02 loss to $0 EPS. Subscription sales are expected to total $173.4M.

Consensus estimates put MongoDB at $126.83M in revenue and $0.40 loss per share. MDB guided $125.0-127.0M and a $0.38-0.41 loss, respectively. analysts estimate $121.4M in subscription sales.

DocuSign's consensus forecasts stand at $318.55M in revenue and $0.08 EPS. DOCU guided $316M-$320M in sales, $298-302M in subscription revenue, $333-343M in billings, and gross margin of 78-80%.

CrowdStrike and MongoDB both report earnings tomorrow and DocuSign will follow up on Thursday.

Previously: Zoom zips +7.2% after quadrupling revenues, boosting profits tenfold (Aug. 31 2020)