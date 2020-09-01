Facebook (FB +1.5% ) is updating its terms of service with a key change to actions it might take with content - saying it can remove or restrict any content that might increase its risks, regardless of whether the content is legal.

A preview of the new terms (set to take effect Oct. 1) adds a clause to its section 3 ("Your commitments to Facebook and our community"), Part 2 ("What you can share and do on Facebook").

In addition to stipulating that it can remove or restrict access to any content in violation of the provisions, the company adds the language "We also can remove or restrict access to your content, services or information if we determine that doing so is reasonably necessary to avoid or mitigate adverse legal or regulatory impacts to Facebook."

That's a change that applies globally, not just to the company's pushback against Australia's efforts to get it to pay news publishers for news.

And it gets ahead of what is likely to be a contentious election season for the company as it fights misinformation from bad actors as well as criticism from regulatorys and lawmakers about its role in public conversation.