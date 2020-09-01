Evogene (EVGN +8.2% ) enters into a definitive agreement with ARK Investment Management and Alpha Capital Anstalt in connection with a registered direct offering of ordinary shares at a price of $1.70 per share, for an aggregate cash consideration of $10M.

ARK Invest will invest $7M and Alpha Capital Anstalt will invest $3M.

Net proceeds to be used to further develop product pipelines, to further enhance and expand its computational predictive biology platform, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Offering expected to close on or before September 3.