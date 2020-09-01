Without going into specifics, President Trump indicated that more government support could be on the way for airlines.

"We’ll be helping the airlines, you have to help the airlines, it’s a tough business always is. Airlines are a tough business in good times and we are about ready to get back to good times" stated Trump to the press today.

Due to a collapse in business travel and only a partial recovery in leisure demand, major airlines plan to cut back on their workforce after September 30 through voluntary separation programs, furloughs and job eliminations. That September 30 date is tied to the terms of the government loans and grants received. On October 1, airlines are free to cut payroll.

Airline stocks have traded very closely together during the pandemic period in the U.S.