The Fed has purchased about $1T of mortgage-backed paper since March, reports Bloomberg, and now owns roughly 30% of all outstanding agency MBS.

The central bank purchased $300B of MBS in both March and April, and has been buying about $100B per month since. It's promised to continue buying "at least at the current pace," meaning $1.4T in MBS purchases by year-end. That compares to total expected mortgage supply in 2020 of $265B.

Of course, there are principal payments which are continuously whittling down the Fed's MBS holdings. Analysts figure the Fed will own about 34% of the mortgage market by year-end, roughly matching the peak seen during the last bout of QE after the global financial crisis.

Fed fans will point to success, showing risk premiums on mortgages have barely budged this year despite the pandemic-related economic trouble.

Competing with the Fed for what's left of the MBS market include mortgage REITs like Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC).