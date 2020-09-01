Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) reports sales in the U.S. declined 8% in Auguts to 58,361 units.

Retail sales fell 2%, and fleet sales decreased 63% and represented only 4% of total volume.

Palisade grew 56%, Kona retail sales jumped 22% and Santa Fe retail sales dropped 15.7%.

YTD Hyundai U.S. sales slumped 14.5% to 388,635 units.

"Despite a down market, our SUVs continue to drive sales and deliver results for us and our dealers," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Our entire line up performed well, but Palisade led the pack and is one of the fastest selling vehicles in the industry. Sonata sales were up, because customers still want great, high-quality, safe sedans."

Being the “only game in town” with a great supply of freshly-made vehicles makes the Hyundai Palisade seem like the shrimp boat “storm survival” scene from Forrest Gump, wrote Anton Wahlman in his article 'Hyundai's Most Profitable Product, One Year After Launch.'