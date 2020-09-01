Nvidia (NVDA +3.0% ) officially unveils its GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs based on the Ampere architecture.

The GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 GPUs also utilize the second-gen Nvidia RTX PC gaming platform for real-time ray tracing and AI gaming.

Nvidia says the new series offers up to 2x the performance and 1.9x the power efficiency over the previous, Turing-based generation.

The company also announced that Epic Games' Fortnite will turn on RTX and adding four ray-traced features, including reflections, shadows, global illumination, and ambient occlusion.

"Today’s launch of NVIDIA Ampere GPUs is a giant step into the future. The work of thousands of engineering years, the GeForce RTX 30 Series delivers our greatest generational leap ever. NVIDIA RTX fuses programmable shading, ray tracing and AI for developers to create entirely new worlds. Twenty years from now, we’ll look back and realize that the future of gaming started here," says CEO Jensen Huang.

Series specs: GeForce RTX 3080 ($699) offers 10GB of high-speed GDDR6X memory running at 19Gbps and delivers 60fps for 4K resolution gaming; GeForce RTX 3070 ($499) offers 8GB of GDDR6 memory and is reportedly 60% faster on average than teh original RTX 2070; GeForce RTX 3090 ($1,499) features a three-slot, dual-axial, flow-through "silencer" design, 24GB of GDDR6X memory and is up to 50% faster than the current PC card Titan RTX, enabling 60 fps in 8K resolution.

The RTX 3080 is available September 17, the RTX 3090 on September 24, and the RTX 3070 in October. The GPUs will be available as custom boards through add-in card providers like ASUS and Gigabyte.

The GPUs will also appear in gaming systems from Acer, Alienware, ASUS, HP, and Lenovo, to name a few.