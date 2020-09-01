Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $50M (-11.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMBA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Ambarella: Computer Vision Hopes