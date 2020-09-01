Sportsmans Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+123.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $281.07M (+32.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SPWH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.