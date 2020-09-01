Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $86.53M (+33.9% Y/Y).

Cash from operations expected to be $2.6M

Over the last 2 years, SMAR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.