Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-35.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $433.77M (-20.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CPRT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Gross income estimate of $180.6M

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Copart Facing Potential Resistance Ahead Of Earnings