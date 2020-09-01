CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.01 (+94.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $188.56M (+74.4% Y/Y).

Analysts expect ARR of $732M.

Over the last 1 year, CRWD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward.