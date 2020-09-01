PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $50.67M (+25.5% Y/Y).

Cash from operations expected to be $0.7M

Over the last 1 year, PD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.