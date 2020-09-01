Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $208.91M (+0.5% Y/Y).

Cash from operations expected to be $80.1M

Over the last 2 years, GWRE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward.