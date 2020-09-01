MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (-53.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $126.83M (+27.6% Y/Y).

Analyst expect non-GAAP operating margin of -18%

Over the last 2 years, MDB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward.