Fed's Brainard indicates central bank hasn't even gotten started yet

In comments that might have some observers scratching their heads, Fed Governor Lael Brainard says the central bank in coming months will "pivot from stabilization to accommodation."

So 0% interest rates and a pledge not to hike for years, several trillion dollars in Treasury purchases, $1T in MBS purchases, and billions in corporate bond purchases (including the debt of teetering companies like Apple and Berkshire Hathaway) was only "stabilization." One can only wonder what the "accommodation" agenda might entail.

Brainard also takes note of the risk posed by the withdrawal of extraordinary fiscal policy should Congress and the White House be unable to agree on a new stimulus package.