IMAX is selling off again after last week brought a few days of gains, down 2.8% , but reaction is still rolling in to the first real meaty data that investors can chew on in months (the international release of IMAX-friendly blockbuster Tenet).

Goldman Sachs has reiterated its Buy rating, saying it's got more confidence in the rating after seeing the Tenet figures (where IMAX was especially strong, making up 9.4% of the film's total box office though it made up less than 1% of total screens).

The exhibitor should continue to benefit from strong presales beyond opening weekend, Goldman says.

It's boosting estimates and raising its price target to $16 from $14, now implying 7% upside.

While Wall Sreet analysts and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish on IMAX, it has a Quant Rating of Bearish - weighed down by grades in its Value and Revisions factors: