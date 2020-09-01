Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $208.09M (+5.8% Y/Y).

Analysts expect non-GAAP operating margin of 9.9%

Over the last 2 years, CLDR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.