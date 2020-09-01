Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.44 (+6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.8B (+13.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SAIC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.