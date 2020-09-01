Hyatt Hotels (H -0.5%) announced that a Hyatt affiliate entered into a management agreement with Southern California-based Mani Brothers Real Estate Group in order to re-brand the 75-room Travaasa Hāna into Hāna-Maui Resort, under the Destination Hotels brand.
Destination Hotels offers a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences across North America.
"Hyatt is excited to welcome Hāna-Maui Resort to the Destination Hotels brand and Hyatt’s robust Hawaii portfolio. With 40+ years of operations in Hawaii, we are pleased to expand our footprint on the beautiful island of Maui," director of global independent brands Katie Johnson commented.
A quick look at the company's financial position:
Hāna-Maui Resort anticipates resuming operations on October 1, currently suspended amid the pandemic; plans to remain open through a planned two-year phased renovation.