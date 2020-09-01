Hyatt Hotels (H -0.5% ) announced that a Hyatt affiliate entered into a management agreement with Southern California-based Mani Brothers Real Estate Group in order to re-brand the 75-room Travaasa Hāna into Hāna-Maui Resort, under the Destination Hotels brand.

Destination Hotels offers a diverse collection of independent hotels, resorts and residences across North America.

"Hyatt is excited to welcome Hāna-Maui Resort to the Destination Hotels brand and Hyatt’s robust Hawaii portfolio. With 40+ years of operations in Hawaii, we are pleased to expand our footprint on the beautiful island of Maui," director of global independent brands Katie Johnson commented.

