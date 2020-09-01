Renewable Energy (REGI +15.4% ) rallies near a 52-week high after winning two new Buy-equivalent ratings, at Outperform with a $51 price target from Credit Suisse and at Buy with a $70 target from Truist Securities.

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta says Renewable Energy's "feedstock flexibility and experience in the business qualify it a potential JV partner or acquisition candidate."

Gupta also believes the company will be the "biggest beneficiary" if the blender's tax credit is extended beyond 2022.

REGI's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.