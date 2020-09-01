Shares of Walmart (WMT +7.6% ) are having a big day after the retail giant announced early in the day the launch of its new Walmart+ membership program will be on September 15 at a price of $98/year or $12.95/month vs. the Amazon Price pricing of $119 per year or $12.99 per month.

Bank of America thinks the list of benefits from the membership model for Walmart will continue to grow over time. Walmart's average basket size is also expected to expand as the average size of baskets more than doubles and delivery is almost 3X.

"Importantly, we believe WMT's relationship with MSFT has deepened since their announced relationship (July 2018) and we believe a Social Media platform relationship (contingent to TikTok negotiations), would enhance monetization opportunities over WMT's growing digital traffic & sales," notes the firm.

Bank of America has a new price objective of $175 PO on Walmart as it assigns a 32X multiple vs. 27-28X prior to model it closer to Costco.

Morgan Stanley is also fan of the membership move from Bentonville.

"We like Walmart’s chances of success with a subscription model," says analyst Simeon Gutman. Walmart is seen having multiple assets it can leverage, including online grocery pickup.

Walmart traded at a new high of $149.24 earlier in today's session.