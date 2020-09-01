Subaru of America, wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY +1.4% ), reported 57.9K (-17% Y/Y) vehicle sales for August 2020; post 11 consecutive years of sales records, YTD sales of 376,457 (-21% Y/Y).

BRZ carline reported a 69% Y/Y surge in August leading the carmaker to its fourth consecutive month of 50K+ vehicle sales; Forester sales were up 1.1% to 17,261 (occupying the largest share among all carlines).

"Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our retailer network, we are able to count August as the best sales month of 2020," president & CEO Thomas J.Doll commented.

Looking ahead, the company expects improving inventory and the arrival of 2021 models at its retailers will further improve September and Q4 sales results.

