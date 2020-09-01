Whiting Petroleum (WLL -15.6% ) says it successfully completed its financial restructuring and emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company says its new capital structure will reduce debt by $3B and includes a new $750M reserve-based revolving credit facility maturing in April 2024.

Current Whiting shareholders will receive one share of the reorganized company's new common stock for every ~75 shares previously owned.

Lynn Peterson assumes the CEO role, as previously announced, and James Henderson becomes CFO, effective immediately, succeeding Correne Loeffler, who has resigned to pursue other interests.

Once the largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken Shale, Whiting filed for Chapter 11 in April.