Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is up 1.5% today after B. Riley FBR reiterated its Buy rating, seeing a number of positive factors from which the stock can benefit.

It does well with connected TV trends, and is well positioned for industry consolidation as well as featuring first-mover advantage in prebid, the firm notes.

Meanwhile, positive demand trends are intact, and Magnite looks set to weather key changes for the ad industry coming from new privacy limits affecting targeted ads.

The firm's target price of $11 implies 47.5% upside.