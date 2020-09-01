Hedge fund billionaire Dan Loeb tells clients that his funds are now in positive territory, erasing losses suffered earlier in the year, after he added fast-growth tech companies in portfolio revamp, Reuters reports, citing an update to investors.

Third Point Offshore is up 4.4% YTD, after an 8.4% jump in August. Third Point Ultra Ltd fund notches a 3.6% gain after climbing 10.6% last month.

The Offshore funds lost 16% through March and Ultra was off 21%.

Holdings in Amazon (AMZN +1.4% ), Disney (DIS +0.9% ), and Alibaba (BABA +3.1% ) as well as gains in Third Point's credit portfolios pulled helped the turnaround, an investor told Reuters.

Third Point's largest position remains Prudential Plc (PUK -1.3% ), which last month said it would separate its U.S. business, Jackson, with a public listing planned for next year after Third Point prodded to separate its U.S. and Asian businesses.

David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital hedge funds, meanwhile, nudged up only 0.5% in August, bringing the firm's YTD loss to 17%, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

His value investing strategy hasn't fared well in recent years. While most of the firm's largest disclosed long positions at the end of Q2 gained in August, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF(GDX -2.1% ) dipped 1.6%; Tesla (TSLA -4.9% ), which Einhorn has bet against, jumped 74% during the month.