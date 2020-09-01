Rackspace Technology (RXT -1.6% ) partnered with Cando Rail Services in order to architect a solution that improves railway IoT data processing through a serverless environment.

Cando offers specialized rail support services to optimize the bulk material supply chain and is a crucial linchpin between industrial customers and the Class 1 railways.

While developing its digital supply chain platform, Cando partnered with Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, to implement best practices that efficiently process and push through sensor data collected from the train carriages.

