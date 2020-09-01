Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) officially announces the 5G compatible Galaxy Z Fold 2, which has a 7.6-inch OLED display when unfolded and a 6.2-inch outside OLED display.

Inside, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ mobile platform 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 will go on sale on September 18 in around 40 countries.

The U.S. price is $1,999, slightly above the $1,980 tag on last year's Galaxy Fold. Preorders start today Samsung and the major carriers.

The first Fold experienced a series of launch delays due to technical issues with early review models.