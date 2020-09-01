Vulcan Materials (VMC +1.2% ) edges higher despite receiving a downgrade to Hold from Buy at Argus on valuation, with shares having surpassed the firm's $120 price target.

Argus analyst David Coleman believes Vulcan remains one of the best-positioned companies in the construction materials industry thanks to its size and scale, but a recent rally in the stock has lifted most valuation multiples to the high end of historical ranges.

However, Truist Securities recommends buying Vulcan in any pullback ahead of the U.S. election, believing investors will buy the stock given Joe Biden's strong support for infrastructure investment.

VMC's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish.