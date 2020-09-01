Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) jumps 5.7% , exceeding a 5.3% gain in late July, after Wells Fargo analyst William Warmington said the company's settlement with TransUnion (TRU +1.1% ) is positive for FICO.

Warmington says the filing of a Joint Stipulation of Dismissal in an Illinois court end FICO's 2017 lawsuit against TRU for unpaid royalties.

TRU's countersuit vs. FICO in 2018 alleging anticompetitive behavior was also terminated.

The analyst also suggests that a Justice Department probe into FICO, announced in March 2020, may be resolved favorably for FICO; the developments will also reduce legal costs and "management distraction," he wrote.

via Bloomberg.