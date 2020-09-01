CFRA upgrades Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) from Sell to Hold and raises the price target by $245 to $460 after yesterday's knockout earnings report.

The firm raises its FY21 EPS estimate by $1.20 to $2.49 and FY22 by $0.90 to $2.43.

Analyst Keith Snyder: "While we still believe the current valuation is ludicrously high, our upgrade to Hold reflects our view that the stock's current momentum is simply too strong. We project revenue growth of 284% in FY 21, but see a rapid deceleration to 26% growth in FY 22."

Snyder notes that there is still "considerable risk" for Zoom in competitive pressures and the loss of the pandemic tailwind once a vaccine is released.

Zoom shares are up 41.4% to $459.52.

Previously: Zoom zips +7.2% after quadrupling revenues, boosting profits tenfold (Aug. 31 2020)