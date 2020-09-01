In the latest fast-moving asset-sale news from AT&T (T -1.3% ), the company is said to be scrapping the idea of selling its Warner Bros. videogame unit, Bloomberg reports.

In June, news emerged that it was looking at a potential sale of the unit that might have drawn $4B, possibly from one of the big three game publishers (ATVI -0.6% , EA -1.1% , TTWO +0.8% ) - all of which expressed interest. And The Information later reported that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was eyeballing the gaming unit.

But now that division may be too valuable for AT&T to unload - though other assets are clearly on the block.

AT&T is considering the sales of its DirecTV operations as well as its Xandr digital ad unit.