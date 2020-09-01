"Convalescent plasma should not be considered standard of care for the treatment of patients with COVID-19," says the NIH. "There are currently no data from well-controlled, adequately powered randomized clinical trials that demonstrate the efficacy and safety of convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19."

More: "There are insufficient data to recommend either for or against the use of convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 ... Prospective, well-controlled, adequately powered randomized trials are needed to determine whether convalescent plasma is effective and safe for the treatment of COVID-19."

Backed by the president, the FDA last week granted emergency use authorization for the treatment.