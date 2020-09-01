Apple, Nvidia help Nasdaq outperform again

Stocks ended with solid gains as technology again proved to be a big winner, with Apple still climbing.

The S&P closed up 0.8% and the Dow finished up 0.8% . The Nasdaq, again the outperformer, rose 1.4% . The Nasdaq has closed higher in 8 of the last 9 sessions.

Apple continued to notch big gains, but momentum history says shares have plenty of room left to run.

Along with Apple, Nvidia, another momentum name, led Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK) higher as it officially unveiled its new graphics chips.

Walmart helped the Dow and Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLY), along with Salesforce adding 100 points to the blue-chip index. Walmart shares jumped more than 6% as it launched the Walmart+ membership program.

Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) were the surprise top-performing sector, led by Albemarle.

Copper, which hit a two year high earlier, reversed course to edge lower.

On the economic front, the August ISM Manufacturing Index helped sentiment as it topped forecasts, coming in at 56.