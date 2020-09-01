Energy Transfer (ET -1.9% ) says it completed the Lone Star Express Pipeline expansion project, adding more than 400K bbl/day of natural gas liquids capacity to its existing Lone Star NGL pipeline system in Texas.

The new 352-mile pipeline originates in Winkler County, Tex., and connects into the existing Lone Star Express pipeline at the Morgan Junction south of Fort Worth.

The Lone Star system connects into Energy Transfer's Mont Belvieu facility, which offers strategic connectivity to more than 35 petrochemical plants, refineries, fractionators and third-party pipelines.

A recent report published on Seeking Alpha by Long Player sees Energy Transfer as a "dangerous" investment to own, saying the company's chances of succeeding in completely reversing the district court's Dakota Access Pipeline shutdown order "appear to be waning considerably."